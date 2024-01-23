Charlotte Tilbury’s new lipstick collection launches in glamorous fashion

Introducing Charlotte’s Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks and Lip Cheats – the latest additions to Charlotte Tilbury's world-famous Hollywood franchise. With her innovative laboratories at her side, Charlotte has unlocked the beauty secrets of Hollywood stars, bringing the magic to everyone. From the original filter-in-a-bottle Hollywood Flawless Filter to the viral sensation Beauty Light Wands, it's all about achieving the Hollywood effect.

Now, Charlotte has bottled this magic into 10 new shades, available on www.charlottetilbury.com and in Brown Thomas nationwide, with Arnotts set to stock them from January 25th.

Charlotte's Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks and Lip Cheats promise to be super-flattering, beautifying, and contour-enhancing. The dazzling new campaign features mesmerizing beauty muses, including Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, and Michaela Jae Rodriguez.

This expansion includes 5 soft satin shine pinks in Charlotte's globally-adored K.I.S.S.I.N.G formula and 5 high colour-impact modern matte reds in her award-winning Matte Revolution formula. Additionally, there are new super-flattering pink and red Lip Cheat lip liners to complete your Hollywood lip look.

Charlotte's Hollywood Beauty Icon Lip Kits are the result of years of studying Hollywood lip architecture. She decoded the perfect pink and red shades using her genius pigment scale, allowing everyone to reshape, resize, and iconize their pout.

Working with her world-leading innovation laboratories, Charlotte has created 10 new shades. The soft, satin HOLLYWOOD PINKS feature light-diffusing lip filter effect pink pigments, instantly making your lips look fuller and wider. Meanwhile, the MODERN MATTE REDS are infused with HOLLYWOOD 3D-EFFECT RED PIGMENTS that define your lip contours. These super-flattering finishes, combined with genius artistry pigment levels, result in the perfect shade for you.

Creating your dream lip look is now easier than ever, thanks to 5 new super-flattering Hollywood Beauty Icon Lip Cheat liners designed to reshape, resize, and perfect the symmetry of your lips. Charlotte's Magic Tech Team has even designed an algorithm that can decode your perfect shade and recommend a beauty icon that matches your inner icon.

Reds and pinks are the two pillars of lip colour, but choosing the wrong shade for your skin tone can be unforgiving. Charlotte has spent years working with supermodels and stars, mixing, blending, and layering lipsticks and lip liners to create the perfect nuances of pinks and reds for her clients. Now, she's sharing her secrets with the world, giving everyone access to Hollywood lip architecture in a tube.

Charlotte's latest lip innovations are inspired by her study of vintage photographs and films of Hollywood beauty icons. She's bottled their beauty DNA in her globally adored lip formulas, allowing everyone to achieve the Hollywood effect.

To help you find your flawlessly matched pink and red shades, Charlotte has introduced the Hollywood Shade Match Tool. Using PRO BEAUTY SHADE MATCH TECHNOLOGY, it recommends the perfect lipstick based on your skin tone and undertone in under 60 seconds. Whether you're an Icon Baby or a Hollywood Vixen, Charlotte's app, Easy Beauty For You, can assist you in finding your perfect shade.

Throughout her 30-year career, Charlotte has been fascinated by the power of lipstick. She recalls watching her mother apply ruby red lipstick, seeing it as an act of instant beautification, confidence, and strength. Lipstick has the psychology of making you look and feel good, and Charlotte believes it's instant star confidence in a tube.

Charlotte's new Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks campaign features her beauty muses, including Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and her talented niece Bella Tilbury. One swipe of the new shades, and you'll witness a transformation. Kate Moss's dream pink shade, ICON BABY, is a nuanced blend of 90s nude and pink tones, infused with light-diffusing lip filter effect pink pigments.

Jourdan Dunn's cherry red, CINEMATIC RED, defines the contours of your lips with 3D-effect red pigments. Inspired by beauty muse Michaela Jae, CANDY CHIC is a playful candy pink that adds instant happiness and glamour.

In-depth product info reveals that Charlotte's Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks are formulated with Hollywood 3D-effect glowing pigments that architect the lips and create the ultimate lip shape. These shades are designed to suit every undertone, with nuances ranging from dreamy 90s-inspired warm rose pink to a showstopping blue-red.

Pair your Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick with Charlotte's award-winning Lip Cheats to complete your lip look, ensuring it lasts for at least 6 hours with no smudging. Charlotte's Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks and Lip Cheats bring the Hollywood effect to everyone, everywhere.

Available now on www.charlottetilbury.com and in Brown Thomas nationwide and Arnotts from January 25th.