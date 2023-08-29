Charlotte Tilbury launches new gel-based version of her iconic Magic Cream

Drop everything as Charlotte Tilbury announces her next-generation skincare innovation – her new Magic Water Cream.

The new Magic Water Cream drenches the skin, like a water cream but it also revives like a magic cream – two in one and it will deliver the best dewy, glass-like, fresh water glow of your life.

It is infused with Charlotte’s New Waterlocking Fusion Technology which delivers 100-hours of hydration with every application. Its a must-try new product so you too can discover the unique, weightless, bouncy gel-cream formula that intensely hydrates, smooths and balances the look and feel of thirsty, dehydrated skin.

Charlotte Tilbury has worked with her expert in-house scientists and industry-disrupting, innovation-lead laboratories to formulate this lightweight, fragrance-free, immediate skin revival gel-cream moisturiser, with a bouncy, cloud-like texture. Powered by a unique blend of supercharged ingredients, Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream instantly sinks into the skin for the best dewy, fresh water glow of your life!

As a makeup artist working backstage with every skin type and every skin tone, Charlotte has seen that so many people have dehydrated skin and need immediate skin revival! While skin types can vary from person to person – oily to combination to dry and sensitive – anyone can have dehydrated skin! Signs of dehydration can change the skin’s appearance and texture in many ways – from visible pores, dullness, uneven skin tone and increased dark circles to dehydration lines, redness, dryness, and flakiness. That’s why charlotte’s magic water cream was developed, trialled, and tested as a hydrating, weightless formula for dehydrated skin, that everyone can benefit from!

What makes it magic? The science of the blend:

Charlotte’s Waterlocking Fusion Technology – a hydrating blend of ingredients, including hydagen aquaporin and beta glucan blend that train the skin barrier to retain more moisture and unlock 100-hour hydration with every application!

to help balance skin and reduce the appearance of pores A Biopeptide Complex to improve the appearance of skin tone and texture

Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream is available from 28th August 2023 with exclusive early access on Charlotte’s new app: Easy Beauty For You.

It is available from 31st August 2023 on charlottetilbury.com and then available in Brown Thomas and Arnotts nationwide from 7th September 2023.