Charlotte Tilbury Beauty hosts special evening to launch first-ever fragrance collection!

Main feature image: Aideen Kate at an exclusive reveal of the new Charlotte Tilbury fragrance collection.

On Thursday 2nd May, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty officially launched six new fragrances: More Sex, Love Frequency, Joyphoria, Magic Energy, Calm Bliss and Cosmic Power. The scents are powered by emotion-boosting molecules and backed by neuroscience, with 40 years of research behind their ground-breaking technology. Ireland’s leading beauty media, influencers, actors, musicians, and sportswomen were treated to a show stopping event to celebrate this new franchise for the brand.

Guests stepped into a transformed Chocolate Factory to see Charlotte Tilbury’s new fragrances in all their glory. On arrival attendees were treated to a champagne reception alongside an education in fragrance followed by a More Sex aperitif cocktail.

As the evening unfolded, guests were treated to a themed and hand-crafted menu, with each course inspired by one of the new fragrances. The meal started with Love Frequency, a course of fresh flavours, balanced with sultry spice and delicate pink florals to feel like a warm embrace.

Next came the Joyphoria course, where guests could transport themselves to pure paradise – think a golden ray of sunshine or a sunny bouquet of happiness. The Magic Energy main course grounded and re-energised, awakening the senses with this earthy combination. A pallet cleanse Calm Bliss-inspired course soothed the senses and provided a moment of true serenity, with the final Cosmic Power course serving as a mystical and magical end to the evening to supercharge the senses, set the intention and invite empowerment in!

Irish actor Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Irish designer Roisin Pierce were wowed by the new showstopping fragrance collection, as were Ireland’s top beauty gurus Triona McCarthy and Holly O’Neill, along with leading influencers Tara O’Farrell, Aideen Kate Murphy, and presenters Katja Mia and Doireann Garrihy.

Other guests in attendance included Irish Paralympian star Ellen Keane, personality Davina Devine, singer Saibh Skelly who treated guests to an intimate impromptu private performance and rapper Celaviedmai.

Charlotte Tilbury fragrance collection of emotion is available now from Brown Thomas (www.brownthomas.com), Arnotts (www.arnotts.ie) or online at www.charlottetilbury.com.