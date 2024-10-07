Charlotte Dawson hits back as she reunites with fiancé amid sexting scandal

Charlotte Dawson has publicly reunited with her fiancé, after he became the subject of a sexting scandal.

Back in August, reality star Charlotte was shocked when her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield admitted to exchanging inappropriate texts with another woman.

A few weeks later, Charlotte – who shares sons Noah (3) and Jude (1) with Matthew – announced that she is expecting the pair’s third child together, and has since confirmed that they will be welcoming a daughter.

In the months following the scandal, Charlotte has refrained from appearing publicly with Matthew, with the reality star choosing to do her pregnancy announcement and gender reveal without him.

Now, as she tries to mend her relationship, Charlotte has released new images of the pair together since the scandal broke.

Last night, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram account to post several photos from her recent birthday celebrations. Alongside snaps of herself with her two sons, Charlotte also confirmed that she took a trip to the Lake District with Matthew for her birthday.

“Last of the birthday spammeh wammehhh pinky prom… just me pretending I’m 23 instead of 32 with my balloons,” she joked, later adding: “This year it was all about a break haha needed a chill from my crazeh cherubs, even tho I missed them like mad!!”

Charlotte then went on to address her reunion with Matthew, and hit back at fans who have criticised her for doing so.

Credit: Charlotte Dawson Instagram

“When you get to the end of this slide you will see who I was with in the lakes.. because I get asked 192849387 times a day & end up getting trolled for hiding him away which I’m not,” she stated.

“Please be respectful if you have nothing nice to say then unfollow me so you don’t have to see me stuff plz ta. Seeing as we got papped (defo not set up) it’s out there anyway,” she continued, concluding: “Obvs I will speak more on it but for the time being just trying our best for our fambo n eachother."