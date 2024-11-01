Charlotte Dawson gives update on relationship after sexting scandal

Charlotte Dawson has shared an update on her relationship with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield, after he became involved in a sexting scandal.

In August, the former Ex on the Beach star confirmed speculation that Matthew had been caught sending inappropriate texts and photos to another woman.

Then, just a few days after the scandal was uncovered, Charlotte announced that she is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé. Charlotte, who also shares sons Noah (3) and Jude (1) with Matthew, is due to give birth in May.

Now, a few months on from the scandal, Charlotte has given an update on where she stands with Matthew.

Speaking to The Sun, the 32-year-old stated: "We're just seeing how things go really, still taking it very very slow. Obviously we have a family, so it's quite difficult to just completely shut off."

The reality star was then asked if she thinks she will be able to trust Matthew again.

"I think the thing is, trust takes a long time, I wouldn't say it's fully there yet, but it's just taking it day by day, step by step,” she explained.

The expectant mum was then quizzed on whether she has implemented any changes to her relationship with Matthew, following his inappropriate behaviour.

"He's not back on social media and he won't be for a while, maybe never. And it's probably better for him as well, because he used to look at people's lives,” Charlotte confessed.

"You know what it's like…you end up in a rabbit hole on social media, scrolling – so it's probably better. He's a lot happier as well not being on it,” she detailed.

"It is a shame because we used to do fun videos but we can still do that together, but him not being on it. That's probably the one thing that has changed,” she noted.

Charlotte also revealed that Matthew is looking forward to their new baby, as she shared: "He's really excited to be a girl dad, hopefully that will be good for him as well. They end up like daddy's little girl. I think it will be really nice for him."