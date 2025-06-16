Charlotte Dawson gives insight into her plans to marry fiancé Matt

Charlotte Dawson has been opening up about her family life!

The reality star shares three little ones – four-year-old son Noah, two-year-old son Jude, and three-month-old daughter Gigi – with her fiancé, Matthew Sarsfield.

Now, as she continues to adjust to life as a family-of-five, Charlotte has revealed her timeline for when she hopes to tie the knot with Matt.

Speaking to OK!, the 32-year-old was asked if she would like to welcome a fourth child.

“Absolutely not. Matt’s like, ‘Oh, I think we should have one more.’ I just think, ‘I’ve got everything I want now I have my little girl, I’ve got my two boys who are best friends.’ I think we should just focus on me and Matt now. Maybe we should think about getting married,” she teased.

“I’ve not got my ring on because it wouldn’t fit on my fat fingers when I was pregnant – then the diamond fell out in the bath. Thank God I kept the bath water in, because I realised it had gone, checked and found it! I said, ‘If that diamond’s not in the bath we’re not meant to be.’ But I found it, thank God,” she continued.

Charlotte was then asked if she has any immediate plans for her wedding with Matt.

“Maybe when it gets a bit easier with the kids. I’d love Gigi to walk down the aisle in a little dress, so I think I might have to wait. I’m gonna have to anyway. I can’t start planning a wedding now, – Jesus, I can’t even sort my own life out!” she exclaimed.

Elsewhere in her interview, Charlotte admitted that she is slowly recovering from Gigi’s birth.

“I’ve not done any fitness since I’ve had Gigi because I’ve got that thing where your tummy doesn’t contract back properly, because I’ve had three babies in such a short space of time. It’s called diastasis recti. Basically, my midwife said there’s a gap in between my [abdominal] muscles,” she explained, adding: “It’s awful, you still look pregnant. So, it’s really difficult trying outfits on."