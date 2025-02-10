Charlotte Dawson gets candid about repairing relationship with her fiancé

Charlotte Dawson has detailed how she has repaired her relationship with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield, ahead of the birth of their third child.

Last August, it was confirmed that the couple had hit a rocky patch in their relationship, after Matthew had been caught sending sexual messages to another woman.

Just a few weeks after the scandal broke, Charlotte – who shares sons Noah (4) and Jude (1) with Matthew – announced that she was also expecting the pair's third child together.

In recent months, the couple have chosen to repair their relationship, ahead of the birth of their third child. Now, as she prepares to welcome her baby daughter, Charlotte has revealed where she stands with Matthew.

In an interview with MailOnline, Charlotte expressed that the past few months have been “a journey, but it's our journey.”

“It was a lot last year and especially being pregnant dealing with all that was quite hard,” she admitted.

“But everything's a lot better now, obviously we've sorted things out and we're really excited to grow our family,” she gushed.

The 32-year-old, who is eight months into her pregnancy, then went on to note the steps that she has taken with Matthew to rekindle their romance.

“It's been really good since everything and we've been getting on a lot better. We've been having date nights and making time for each other, which we never did before and just having a bit of therapy together,” she explained.

In December, Matthew appeared on Charlotte’s Naughty Corner podcast and shared that he “hadn’t been in a good place” when he sent the inappropriate texts.

“I’d been drinking when I’d made the choice to do what I did, and that was the hardest part, thinking that one night nearly cost me everything that I’ve got,” he admitted.

“My fear was thinking, ‘Will I ever be able to get back with Charlotte? Will she forgive me?’ Thankfully, me and Charlotte are still here together now,” Matthew stated further.