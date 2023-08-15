Charlotte Dawson details troll calling social services on her

Charlotte Dawson has been supported by her fans as she reveals social services were called on her by an online troll.

The former Ex On the Beach star welcomed the birth of her baby boy, Jude, with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield just two weeks ago and has now revealed that online trolls have contacted social services to report her and her family.

Charlotte and Matthew are also proud parents to their two-and-a-half-year-old son, Noah.

In an emotional update on her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old told her 1.3M followers that she has been accused of giving her toddler alcohol and exposing his genitals on social media.

Explaining that her week hasn’t started off well, Charlotte said, “You know they say it comes in threes, bad news, doesn’t it? I've had three bad news today”.

“One of them is social services again. Saying that Noah is drunk and he's been seen with drink. The next one is that they're worried for our sons because there's excessive alcohol. I've not even drank once, I've not even been out of the house. I've been breastfeeding”.

“I know you can have a wine when you're breastfeeding. I've not even had any drink, I'm absolutely baffled”.

She continued, “Then the next one. Apparently I'm showing his genitals on Instagram. I'm so baffled. When have I showed Noah’s, I just don't understand. Literally”.

“But it's hilarious. They've got him down as six weeks old. So, whoever you are he's actually two weeks old and the fact that you rang f*****g social services on me when my son is two weeks old, and I have a two and a half year old”.

The reality TV star went on to admit the impacts these false reports have had on her mental state.

“I'm not even in a normal state of mind right now. I'm still really down and low. I'm not in real life, you know when you're in your baby bubble, one minute I'm happy and one minute I'm low”.

“Hearing this again, it's making me want to come off Instagram. I don't know what to do, maybe I'm best not showing Noah and Jude, I'm just trying to be a good mum”.

“Wasting social services time, it's absolutely ridiculous. I do have things in place, but these people whoever it is, I've had a baby, I've been busy, I've not forgot about what's going on but there have been more important things in my life than trying to find this weirdo that is not letting up”.

“But I'm going to have to move faster because this person is literally trying to ruin my life. It's horrific, I feel sick, I don't know how they can get away with giving us all this stress. I literally have no words. No words”.

In another post to her Stories, Charlotte cuddled newborn Jude as she revealed, “I feel like my head is going to fall off. I feel like my baby bubble has been popped. The social services lady was lovely on the phone, obviously she closed the case down immediately. She was just ringing me to warn me really, that they'd called again, through the NSPCC which is child abuse…wow”.

“My boys are my life. I eat, sleep, look after them, and that's it at the moment. I mean you just have to look at Noah and look how happy he is. And this little one loves his mum”.

“It makes me depressed and heartbroken really because I'm literally trying my best. Why me? Why are they wasting time ringing me when social services have families who need help and support. This person will not stop until something really bad happens to me”.

Lots of Charlotte's fans shared supportive messages for her online, with many agreeing how 'horrible' and 'dangerous' these false reports from trolls are.

Charlotte has previously opened up about social services being called on her last year and earlier this year when trolls had falsely claimed her son Noah was ‘always injured’ in her care and that she was ‘always drunk around him’.