Charlotte Dawson celebrates career achievements as due date nears

Charlotte Dawson has a lot to celebrate.

The former Ex on the Beach star is preparing to welcome her baby girl into the world with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield. The couple already share one-year-old Jude and three-year-old Noah together.

As her due date nears closer, Charlotte has been opening up about how proud she is of herself for her latest career achievements.

The former reality TV star now hosts her own podcast, Charlotte’s Naughty Corner, and also runs a travel business online.

Now, Dawson has taken to Instagram to tell her 1.4M followers about how successful the job ventures have been.

She posted sweet videos of her and her sons dancing together as she showcased her blossoming baby bump.

Charlotte captioned the exciting post, “1 is my lucky number this month. dancing this babay girlie out with my besties celebrating to 1 MILLION LISTENERS on my beltin podcast @charlottesnaughtycorner which is such a big deal couldn’t of done it without you all and I made it to 1 STAR director with my fabulous travel business @dawsysarsytravels”.

“helped over 100 people start their own travel business and built 1 legacy business for all 3 of my cherubs that will pay them for their rest of their lives through the wonderful world of travel.. feeling very proud”, she went on to admit.

Many fans of the 32-year-old took to the comments to send supportive and congratulatory messages to Charlotte.

“All your hard work has paid off, congrats”, wrote one fan, while a second commenter said, “You should be very proud of yourself xx”.

“Congratulations all your hard work is paying off , well done x”, penned another Instagram user.

As well as being the host of her podcast and running a travel page, Charlotte also owns a fragrance brand, Makes Sense, and a tanning range called Dawsylicious Tanning.