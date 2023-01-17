Charlotte Crosby teases she wants to be a mum to ‘8 babies’

Charlotte Crosby has been opening up about motherhood!

The former star of Geordie Shore welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Alba, into the world last October with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

In order to let her 8.4M Instagram followers into her own experiences as a mum so far, the 32-year-old sent out a request for her fans to submit any questions they had for her.

This afternoon, alongside an answer to a fan asking her how she found having an elective section, Charlotte shared a never-before-seen image of herself and Jake looking lovingly at baby Alba following her birth.

“It was the most calm, beautiful and most amazing experience of my entire life,” the new mum gushed. “I would go back and do it again and again and again, tomorrow if I could.”

“My birth and hospital experience was the most incredible experience of my whole life,” Charlotte added honestly.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

Then, in a hilarious twist, another fan submitted a response into Charlotte’s question box, teasing that she will be a mum-of-eight someday.

“I think you might be just right,” Charlotte joked alongside numerous cry-laughing emojis.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had being a mother. And I love to go overboard it’s my thing,” she added teasingly.

Lastly, Charlotte used her platform to comfort an expectant mum who expressed worries about becoming a mum for the first time. “My first tip is TO NOT BE SCARED! Try and erase everything anyone has told you that’s negative so far,” the reality star insisted.

“Things will change but in a lovely beautiful way! And the one true thing that I got told is that somehow things just come naturally to you,” Charlotte promised.

We think that’s great advice, Charlotte!