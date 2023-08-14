Charlotte Crosby shares update on baby Alba after ‘really hard day’

Charlotte Crosby has shared a health update on her daughter Alba Jean.

The former Geordie Shore star welcomed Alba into the world last October with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

After a ‘really, really hard day’ with her daughter, Charlotte has asked for advice as she details the struggles she’s been facing as Alba has chicken pox.

Posting a detailed update to her 8.7M Instagram followers on her Stories, Crosby admitted, “So a little Alba update. Today was really really hard. Honestly guys her chicken pox has just gone wild”.

“It’s a bad bad case it’s so unfortunate because I had a few messages from you guys saying your children has mild cases and they were crossing their fingers we would have a similar experience”.

“But honestly it couldn’t be more the opposite, she has them on the tender skin below the eyes and on the eyelids, she even has some in her mouth!”.

The 33-year-old continued, “She’s been HUGELY frustrated, irritated and uncomfortable. And it breaks my heart. We’ve had another oat cool bath tonight and today we got ahold of the poxclin mouse!”.

“Her eyes were stuck together this morning because they were so weepy. I’ve been looking at her in her cot while she’s sleeping and just breaking my heart”.

“She really is the most precious thing in my life and I’m hoping tomorrow might be a little bit better, I don’t want her to be in any discomfort!”.

Charlotte closed off by seeking advice from her fans as she added, “We did manage to get hold of piriteze for babies. And in the afternoon she was a little more settled and I could tell the itch had disappeared. For anyone who had children suffer bad from chicken pox how many days was it until the worst was over?”.

The reality TV star revealed she was “wiped out and worried” over the weekend after Alba was struggling with the itchiness of the chicken pox.

Last week, Charlotte announced that her baby girl has started nursery and revealed dropping her off on her first day was ‘heart wrenching’.

“It’s my babies first day at nursery. And I’ve cried and cried and cried. And now I want to cry again writing this”, she admitted.

“How were you guys when dropping your little ones off does it get easier? She’s only doing a couple of days a week but my god that was heart wrenching”.