Charlotte Crosby shares sweet pregnancy update ahead of due date

Charlotte Crosby is counting down the days until she gives birth!

The former Geordie Shore star is expecting her second daughter with her fiancé Jake Ankers. The couple are already proud parents to their two-year-old daughter Alba.

While Charlotte is just days away from welcoming her bundle of joy into the world, she has unveiled a gorgeous new bumpdate and admitted her excitement to embark on this new chapter as a family-of-four.

On Instagram, the 34-year-old posted a snap of herself posing in the mirror with her blossoming baby bump on display to her 8.7M followers.

In the caption of the post, Charlotte wrote, “Final days of being pregnant with my second girl. In these days I’ve spent so much time thinking about how this could be my last pregnancy! Who knows if we’ll have more children”.

“I wish I had taken more pictures with my bump! But pregnancy with a toddler and life this year in general has just been busy! So I figured this little snap deserved a place on the grid this morning”.

The reality star continued her caption by revealing how difficult she found this pregnancy as she stated, “9 months of growing my second little girl…….and not a day has gone by where I haven’t absolutely moaned about it, I can’t paint this pretty picture out because It’s been HARD but I’m so very grateful to be here now at the very end ready to meet her!”.

Crosby closed off by confessing, “I can’t wait to share her name with you all!!! I can’t wait to see her with her sister! We have an incredibly exciting few weeks ahead of us! INFACT we have an incredibly exciting rest of our life with our little family of 4! Bring on the adventures”.

Earlier this month, Charlotte enjoyed a baby shower with her nearest and dearest as she prepares for her second child’s arrival.

Charlotte announced the wonderful news in September of last year that she’s expecting her second child with Jake. At the time, she shared how ‘delighted’ she is to be welcoming another little one into the world.

Days before Alba turned two years old in October 2024, Charlotte excitedly revealed that she will be having another baby girl.