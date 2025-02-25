Charlotte Crosby reveals trailer for reality series with second child

Charlotte Crosby has released a new glimpse into her upcoming reality show!

The former Geordie Shore star previously announced that she has partnered with Paramount+ to create a brand-new reality series, following her pregnancy with her second child.

Charlotte and her fiancé Jake Ankers welcomed their second daughter on January 31. The couple – who are also parents to their two-year-old girl Alba Jean – decided to name their new baby daughter Pixi Cecilia.

Now, as she continues to adjust to life as a mother-of-two, Charlotte has given fans a fresh glimpse into her pregnancy and labour with Pixi!

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share a new trailer for her reality series, titled Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby.

The teaser showcases Charlotte reading a letter to her new baby, as well as glimpses into her emotional baby scans.

“I CAN'T BELIEVE I AM WRITING THIS I can’t believe how fast this has come around!” Charlotte penned alongside the trailer.

“Our BRAND NEW tv show starts in just 7 days! We let the cameras into life at such a precious time and we couldn’t have even written what happened!” the reality star explained.

“I actually feel nervous for this one I just really hope you all love it as much as we loved making it,” Charlotte added.

On February 3, Charlotte initially confirmed that she had given birth to her second child. At the time, she took to Instagram to post a black-and-white snap of baby Pixi, wearing an adorable cardigan with her name embroidered on it.

“Pixi Cecilia Ankers welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl! You are absolutely perfect 31.01.25. It’s been a rollercoaster of a weekend!” she wrote in her caption.

Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby premieres on Paramount+ on March 4.