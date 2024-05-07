Charlotte Crosby pens heartwarming tribute to mum Letitia

Charlotte Crosby has shared a moving message about her mum Letitia.

The former Geordie Shore star has described her mum as ‘the specialist gift of all’ in a heartwarming tribute to her online.

Charlotte, who is now the House Boss of Aussie Shore, has been in Australia for the new reality show and revealed how much she missed her mum back home.

Crosby posted a video compilation to her 8.7M Instagram followers of snippets from her childhood up until the present day with Letitia by her side.

The sweet video is set to a touching audio about a child’s relationship with their mum and how it changes as they get older.

In the caption of the post, Charlotte wrote, “A loving mother is the specialist gift (and mine is the specialist of all) cherish her always. love you mam you are loved more then you will ever know!”.

“See you very very soon! Can’t wait to cuddle you tight and spend so many lovely times together now that we are all back under one roof”.

The 33-year-old closed her emotional message by adding, “missing you so much, huge times ahead to look forward to! counting down the days”.

Many fans and loved ones took to the comment to say how thoughtful Charlotte’s social media post is for her mum.

One fan wrote, “You all look so much alike lovely!!”. “Love your bond with your mum, so special”, penned a second commenter. Another added, “what a lovely heart felt post xx”.

When celebrating Mother’s Day earlier this year, Charlotte unveiled a similar message, full of kind compliments for her mum.

She said, “Every year I grow older my love and adoration for you gets stronger and stronger and as each year goes by I appreciate you more and more then the last. Your the gift that keeps on giving a true one of a kind, a mother many could learn from and I’m so lucky that your mine!”.

Charlotte also admitted, “You are brave and beautiful and you are the best nanny noo to Alba jeanie. I treasure our close bond and I can’t wait to spoil you and make even more memories this year together”.

Charlotte became a mum to her own daughter in October 2022 when her baby girl named Alba was born. The reality star shares Alba with her fiancé Jake Ankers.