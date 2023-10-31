Charlotte Crosby opens up about future wedding plans with Jake

Charlotte Crosby has been sharing an insight into her personal life!

The Geordie Shore star welcomed baby daughter Alba into the world in October of last year with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Now, one year on from the arrival of her little girl, Charlotte has been detailing how she has been finding motherhood so far, as well as her plans for her future with Jake.

In an interview with OK!, the 33-year-old admitted that adjusting to being a mum has been “a walk in the park”, gushing that the family-of-three have “the most beautiful life”.

However, despite her domestic police, Charlotte also confessed that she is worried that the new series of her reality show, titled Charlotte In Sunderland, could attract criticisms from her so-called “Mam police”.

“All you’ve got to do is put the nappy in the wrong bag and all of a sudden you’re condemned. I won’t know until it comes out whether or not having the cameras following the motherhood journey is going to be a problem,” she explained.

Charlotte then went on to give a glimpse into her relationship with Jake, as she praised him for taking to fatherhood like “a duck to water”. The couple first started dating in January 2022, and were together for 3 months when Charlotte discovered she was pregnant.

“He’s known me for longer with Alba than without so our dynamic has always been family life. We’ve known no different,” Charlotte laughed.

While she has no idea when her 32-year-old boyfriend will pop the question, Charlotte detailed that she already has a timeline for an engagement, wedding, and a new sibling for Alba.

“I’d love to be engaged and have quite a long engagement. I really want to have a second baby before I get married so if Jake proposes tomorrow, I’d love to have another baby next year and then a year after that to get in the best possible physique ever – healthy and wedding ready. So I wouldn’t get married until 2026,” the reality star confirmed.