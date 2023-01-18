Charlotte Crosby opens up about choosing to have C-section

Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend Jake Ankers welcomed their beautiful baby girl into the world in October of last year.

The Geordie Shore star has now opened up about her labour, recovery and motherhood experience to her 8.4M Instagram followers.

While sharing a life update as she answered questions from fans, Charlotte explained what her experience with an elective C-section was like and why she chose to have one when giving birth to baby Alba.

“Right so recovery, so it's hard to explain and everyone is very different. I've had friends who felt very able to just get up and get to things like 2 / 3 weeks after the op!”.

The new mum added, “But for me, I felt certain little twinges in my scar when I would move or turn a certain way, so I genuinely felt I had to be really careful for the full 6 weeks!”.

“I was in absolutely no pain at all, but I knew I still wasn't fully healed so I did admittedly get frustrated at like week 4 / 5 because I literally wanted to be bouncing around doing somersaults but something in the back of my head was like no no be careful”.

The 32-year-old was then asked by a follower why she didn’t have a natural birth, to which Charlotte answered with a personal and touching response.

“Because ultimately I had a choice of how I wanted to deliver my baby girl (a choice in which we all have by the way)”.

“That choice was one of which I knew exactly how it was going to go with little chances of complications or risks to her health or life”.

Credit: Instagram

Crosby continued, “After losing a baby and nearly losing my own life in a complicated pregnancy in the past I'm not willing to risk anything now and also I have zero desire or urge to want a natural birth”.

“I'll never rule it out in the future but right now it's a no go for me”.

The reality TV star suffered an ectopic pregnancy in 2016 while she was filming Ex on the Beach, which led her fallopian tube to split and caused internal bleeding.