Charlotte Crosby has ‘pinch me moment’ as she unveils life update

Charlotte Crosby has shared an exciting new life update.

The former Geordie Shore star, who welcomed her daughter Alba into the world in October 2022 with her fiancé Jake Ankers, has admitted she’s had a ‘pinch me moment’ with her family.

Announcing that she’s accomplished a ‘dream’ of hers with her family-of-three, Charlotte has revealed she’s now got a holiday home.

Opening up about the home to her fans, Crosby explained that it’s in Spain and she has a ‘pretty good feeling’ about the place.

Sharing a collection of photos to her 8.8M Instagram followers, Charlotte showcased the outside of her holiday home, as well as the stunning view from the terrace.

In the caption of the post, Charlotte wrote, “I have a pretty good feeling the memories me you and dada make here will be the best ones yet”.

“A huge pinch me moment…….it’s official I got my dream holiday home”.

Charlotte added, “Please go to the last slide! The views from our roof terrace imagine the sunsets”.

Many famous faces and loved ones headed to the comments to congratulate Charlotte on her exciting news.

Celebrity make-up artist Lyndsey Harrison wrote, “Oh wow Charlotte! This is incredible”.

Former Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn penned, “Amazing! Congratulations”.

“What a special moment for you guys!! So happy to of been part of your little visit and that villa is beautiful”, added In The Style founder Adam Frisby.

Charlotte’s fiance Jake also commented to admit, “I am buzzing for this I really can’t wait”.

The reality star then posted a sweet video of her daughter running around a showroom of their Spanish villa.

Adding text to the video, Charlotte revealed, “Seeing my girl running around in the show room of our villa! My heart is gonna burst. What a 2 days we have had!”.

The 33-year-old also shared more information on her Instagram Stories to confirm, “Guys, I’ve got a holiday home! Just a holiday home kinda girl now!”.

“It has literally been so, so fun but full on seeing as my mums got a broken ankle. And we brought Alba along and it’s been hectic”.

Crosby also revealed that her holiday home is still being built, but the showroom is ‘unreal’.