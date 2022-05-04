Charlotte Crosby has heart-to-heart with fans about new life chapter

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has opened up about how happy she is at the moment following pregnancy announcement and thoughts for the future.

The 31-year-old has taken to her Instagram stories to share emotional videos of her explaining how lucky she feels. The reality television star said that she was walking up the stairs of her home and realised she “couldn’t be happier in life right now”.

Credit: Instagram

“I don't think I can get the next bit I wanted to say out without crying”, she continued before tearing up. Her boyfriend Jake Ankers walked into the room and began comforting the mum-to-be after she burst into tears and explained she was crying because she is so happy and content with life.

Crosby composed herself and said, “I definitely think it’s the pregnancy hormones kicking in”, before trying several times, in between crying breaks, to tell her fans, “I’ve always envisioned having a family here and it’s finally happening”.

The Just Tattoo of Us host explained, “These emotions are just taking over my body”, before telling her 7.8M Instagram followers that her current boyfriend is the “most amazing man” that she’s ever met.

Credit: Instagram

The television presenter then posted a snap of herself summarising the points she was trying to get across. “Anyway what I am trying to say is. To walk up the stairs of my beautiful home. And imagine the laughter of my beautiful baby echoing through the walls. Makes everything I’ve been through in life feel right!”.

“Every dead end and wrong person lead me to this moment. To be back in my beautiful home about to start a brand new chapter surrounded by all the people I love”.

She thanked her fans for their support and told them how grateful she is for them.

With a selfie posted to her Instagram feed earlier today, Charlotte captioned the post, “Todays mission- try not to cry LMAO. Love you all and THANKYOU again for all of the kind and amazing messages”.

“It’s really hitting me how grateful and lucky I feel right now. Life really is perfect. So many amazing things coming this year #PregnancyHormones #Emotional #grateful

Fans commented on the post with supportive messages for Charlotte. One wrote, “I’m soo happy for you I was crying along with you.. You deserve this and I’m glad they are happy tears”.

A second added, “You deserve it after everything! Finally a happy ever after!!”.