Charlotte Crosby gives update on daughter’s health after hospital dash

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has shared an update on her daughter’s health, after she was rushed to hospital.

Earlier this week, Charlotte’s fiancé Jake Ankers confirmed that the couple’s youngest daughter, seven-month-old Pixi, had become unwell and had “not stopped throwing up all day”.

Jake later penned on Instagram that he had taken Pixi to hospital in the early hours of the morning, where she was later diagnosed with gastroenteritis. According to the NHS, the "common condition" can lead to diarrhoea and vomiting, and is typically caused by a bacterial or viral stomach bug.

The father-of-two went on to share that the couple’s eldest child, two-year-old Alba, had also become ill: "We have just been discharged – Pixi has got gastroenteritis… soon as we left Alba then throws up all over me and her … Honestly I've been awake now 26 hours I can't even cope anymore."

Following the hospital ordeal, Charlotte has now taken the opportunity to share a candid update on her family’s health.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a selfie with young Pixi.

“Look at my beautiful Pix she's soooooo much better today! And her appetite is fully back! Which I found out very quickly as it hit through the night! And she had some big feeds! Which is amazing she also kept it all down,” Charlotte praised.

“However on the other hand I'm feeling a little worse for wear today! And very very very tired! Alba wanted me in her bed all night and Pixi was hungry all night,” the reality star detailed.

“Today I plan on eating 1000's of calories and napping with Pixi while Alba’s at nursery, haven't had a day like this in forever!” Charlotte added.

After giving birth on January 31, Charlotte took to social media on February 3 to announce the safe arrival of Pixi.

“Pixi Cecilia Ankers welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl! You are absolutely perfect,” she gushed at the time.