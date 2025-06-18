Charlotte Crosby gives huge update on wedding plans with fiancé Jake

Charlotte Crosby has dropped a major hint about her wedding plans!

The former Geordie Shore star has been engaged to her fiancé Jake Ankers since November 2023. The couple are also parents to two daughters – two-year-old Alba and four-month-old Pixi.

Now, as she continues to adjust to life as a mother-of-two, Charlotte has revealed that she has formed an idea for her wedding to Jake.

Yesterday (June 17), the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories and asked her fanbase to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one follower simply asked Charlotte if she has any wedding plans yet.

“Right no word of a lie me and Jake have just spoke at great length about pressing the f*** it button and having a crazy Vegas wedding,” she admitted.

“This is no joke. I'm being deadly serious. Think we're gunna do it….” she added.

Elsewhere in her Q&A, Charlotte addressed her struggles with becoming a mother for a second time, describing it as a “whole different ball game”.

“I don't know if it's the fact that as soon as Pixi was born we were flung into some pretty HUGE life moments didn't exactly make it the easiest. Flying to the other side of the world to work, move house and then renovate the new one and now living out of suitcases in hotels all whilst having a very NEW NEWBORN and a toddler. Let me tell you WOW WOW WOW. Extremely HARD. HARDER THEN HARD!” she penned.

“I've struggled with Alba wanting to hurt Pixi randomly as well for the past few weeks. Just random spurts of her whacking her or biting her. It's testing my patience and my temper and I'm struggling with that a lot,” she confessed further.

The reality star also shared if she would like to welcome another baby with her fiancé.

“[Pixi is] 5 months in a couple of weeks time and she's a little angel. As for more honestly I don't know how we would survive. We both run our own businesses and having 2 is hard enough. I'd never say never but for right now we are in no rush,” Charlotte confirmed.