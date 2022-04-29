Charlotte Crosby gives bump update in gorgeous green dress

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has taken to Instagram to share a snap of her growing pregnancy bump to her 7.8M followers.

In the photos, Charlotte is posing in a beautiful green dress and nude heels. Her hair is down and beautifully curled.

The post is captioned, “Bumps first appearance on the ‘gram wearing @inthestyle”.

Friends of the reality television star rushed to the comments to tell Charlotte how great she was looking. Former The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers wrote, “So beautiful”, while television personality Lateysha Grace said, “I can’t deal”.

Founder and CEO of In The Style Adam Frisby added, “Ahhhh look at little bump”, while make-up artist Michael Finch penned, “Pregnancy looks good on you”.

This post comes a day after Charlotte gave an update on how she was feeling during her pregnancy. In a selfie posted to her Instagram story, Crosby wrote, “Absolutely STRUGGLING here. I’m WIPED OUT. I haven’t spoken much about my actual pregnancy journey so far but WOW it’s a hell of a ride isn’t it”.

She continued, “I am looking forward to Sunday to have some propa rest”.

The 31-year-old announced her pregnancy at the beginning of this month with an emotional video collage of her finding out she was pregnant, at hospital appointments and telling her mum the exciting news.

She captioned the post, “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine is here, it’s mine (and Jakes) and I couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all…… Im having a baby”.

Charlotte is expecting a baby with boyfriend and businessman Jake Ankers. This is the couple’s first baby.