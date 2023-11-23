Charlotte Crosby finally details how fiancé Jake chose to propose

Charlotte Crosby has finally revealed how her fiancé Jake proposed!

On November 2, the former Geordie Shore star announced that she is now engaged to her partner, Jake Ankers. The couple’s milestone came just over a year after they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alba Jean.

Now, a few weeks after saying ‘yes’, Charlotte has finally given her a glimpse behind the scenes into Jake’s proposal.

On this week’s episode of her podcast Charlotte Crosby Always On, the 33-year-old gushed that she was “so gobsmacked”, and that an engagement is “all she has ever wanted”.

The podcaster then went on to share that Jake decided to pop the question during the pair’s romantic holiday to Dubai for their anniversary.

After enjoying a “wild” night out on a yacht until 4am, the mum-of-one woke up feeling worse for wear on the morning of her anniversary.

Charlotte then went on to detail that she doesn’t want to give away “too much” ahead of her reality series, Charlotte In Sunderland. However, the reality star did confess that she began to get suspicious that evening.

“I didn’t expect that he was going to propose because it was a romantic setting, don’t get us wrong, but Jake does romantic settings all of the time,” she explained, recalling their dinner date.

“There was something that happened while we were at the table, that really gave the game away. At that point, I knew that something was coming,” she teased.

After she said ‘yes’, Charlotte confessed that she did not have another ‘wild night’, as she joked: “I went to bed with a McDonalds, and I stared at my ring from night until morning.”

Concluding with her thoughts on her upcoming wedding, Charlotte admitted: “I am in no rush to get married. My importance in life is babies, babies, babies. I’ve always wanted to be engaged, and I would quite happily be engaged for a long time.”