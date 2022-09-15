Charlotte Crosby calls mum her ‘hero’ in touching tribute amid cancer battle

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has described herself as the ‘happiest daughter to walk the earth’ as she updates her fans on her mum’s latest progress in her cancer battle and chemotherapy journey.

Charlotte’s mum Letitia was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of this year and has now started wearing a wig for the first time since starting her chemo treatment and Charlotte couldn’t be prouder of her.

Sharing a beautiful snap of herself and her mum, Charlotte, who is currently eighth-months pregnant, wrote the caption, “Look at her. Mam the happiness I saw on your face yesterday has made me so content".

"After months and months of worry and pain and frustration to see you with a spring in your step laughing and smiling and ready to take on the world has made me the happiest daughter in to walk the earth”.

“As you may or may not know my mam was diagnosed with breast cancer back in may just 2 days after my birthday. She has been nothing short of an absolute HERO! Her courage and strength has shown no bounds it’s honestly been an emotional rollercoaster for the whole family”.

She continued, “I didn’t think this women could inspire me anymore then she already does but shes gone and done it again”.

“We picked up her wig yesterday from @wigdoctoruk as her chemotherapy journey is well under way! I love you mam with all my heart and more.. Love you more then anything in the world. Cannot wait for you to become a nana and for you to meet your little granddaughter”.

The 32-year-old’s comments were flooded with supportive messages from friends and fans. EastEnders star Jac Jossa wrote, “So so stunning”.

TOWIE's Georgia Kousoulou penned, “Wow both beautiful”, while The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Dawn Ward added, “Thinking of you all, she will smash this”.

When previously talking about her mum’s cancer treatment, the reality star admitted, “I think as a woman it can be difficult to come to terms with hair loss and we are hoping this may help, and there’s defo no harm in trying”.

Letitia had been wearing ice caps while having chemotherapy as “Its cooling effect reduces blood flow to the scalp, which also reduces the amount of chemotherapy medication that reaches this area”.