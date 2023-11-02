Charlotte Crosby announces engagement to boyfriend Jake Ankers

Congratulations are in order for Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend Jake Ankers as they are now engaged.

Charlotte and Jake have been an item since the end of 2021 and have now announced the wonderful news of their engagement.

The former Geordie Shore star admitted she feels like the ‘happiest woman in the world’ now that her partner has popped the big question.

Charlotte took to Instagram to share the exciting news of her and Jake’s engagement to her 8.8M followers.

Crosby captioned the cute post, “Happiest woman in the world. Yes yes yes and yes @jake_ankers you are my best friend you are my life”.

“I CANT BELIEVE IM ENGAGED AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHh. Best night ever”.

She posted a gorgeous photo of Jake down on one knee with an engagement ring in his hand as she looked completely stunned by his proposal.

The setting looked so romantic as the lovebirds were surrounded by candles, red rose petals and a flower display in the shape of a heart.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Charlotte and Jake on their lovely news.

In The Style CEO Adam Frisby wrote, “YESSSSSSSS!!! I always told you this day would come Charlotte. after everything you’ve been through… finally… the man of your dreams, with your little baby Alba and now engaged!! What dreams are made of and only what you deserve!! So proud of you and so happy for you both”.

“Congratulations my angel you absolutely deserve it!!”, said former Love Island star Demi Jones.

Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien added, “Ahh congratulations hunny!”.

Jake also reshared the photo to his own Instagram Stories and penned, “Finally plucked up the courage and did it… I love you with all my heart”.

Charlotte and Jake share a one-year-old daughter named Alba Jean together. The couple welcomed her into the world in October 2022.