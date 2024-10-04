Charlie Puth shares insight into emotional wedding vows

Charlie Puth has been reflecting on his wedding day.

The See You Again singer and his wife Brooke Sansone tied the knot on September 7 at his family home in Montecito, California.

While sharing an insight into their big day, Charlie revealed how emotional he got when reciting his vows, which surprised him.

The 32-year-old admitted to People that he made sure his vows rhymed “in very true me form”.

When explaining how overwhelmed he got when saying his vows to Brooke, Charlie said, “I had practised it so many times, and I was reading it with such confidence”.

“I thought I sounded like Barack Obama reading a speech”, he joked before adding, “And I got up there and I was trembling and crying, but I was just so happy. I think my happiness overtook me”.

Charlie also shared a hiccup which ended up making their wedding celebration ‘infinitely more special’ after his plan to have a welcome party with his nearest and dearest at a restaurant fell through.

Revealing he hosted the get-together at his house instead, Puth confessed, “It was just infinitely more special. Everywhere I look, at my parents’ house, our house, all around town… The town got so much more special for me because of all the wedding memories”.

“I look at the beach and thought, ‘Okay, that’s where we all were the next day, and reminiscing about last night’”.

When unveiling footage from his wedding day to his 18.4M Instagram followers, the Attention singer penned a heartfelt tribute to his new wife and shared an insight into the vows he created for her.

Charlie wrote, “Today I stand before you Brooke, And I can’t help but realize, Today is truly the happiest I’ve been, In my 32 years of life".

“Some things I could not predict, But one thing has always been clear. Yes somehow I seemed to have always known I’d be standing with you up here”.