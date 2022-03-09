Charlie Bird’s wife Claire opens up about having ‘terrible days’

Charlie Bird’s wife Claire has opened up about the sheer devastation she has felt over her husband’s motor neuron disease diagnosis.

While the much-loved Irish broadcaster often puts on a brave face for the public, as he endeavours to raise awareness and funds for charity, Claire admits that some days are an awful lot harder than they seem.

Opening up about what it’s been like to process such heartbreaking news, Claire said, “There are terrible days where I break down and cry,” when speaking to the RTÉ Guide.

However, she doesn’t allow herself to break down in front of her husband, adding, “But in those moments, I don't want Charlie to see me.”

“In the beginning, the medical people told us that we would eventually accept the diagnosis and we thought that there was no way we would. But we have accepted it.”

“So now it's about enjoying each other every single day,” Claire added.

Together, Claire and Charlie are planning a charity climb of Croagh Patrick in Co. Mayo, which is due to take place in just a few short weeks.

“We're enjoying planning this climb. That may seem bizarre as Charlie is terminally ill, but it is a complete distraction and also doing some good,” she explained.

Six years ago, Charlie and Claire climbed Croagh Patrick together, during the summer they got married. Continuing, Claire said, “That was my first time climbing the mountain and afterwards I vowed I'd never do it again.” Yet here we are!

Climb With Charlie is a charity campaign raising funds for two charities, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity. So far they have raised over €518K ahead of the big charity event which is due to take place on April 2.

On that date Charlie will be joined by a variety of famous faces as they aim to climb the Mayo mountain. To check out the donation page and make your own contribution, go to www.climbwithcharlie.ie.