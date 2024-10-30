Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz reportedly call off their engagement

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly ended their engagement.

According to multiple sources in the US, the Magic Mike star and Big Little Lies actress have broken up and called off their engagement, after three years of dating.

News of the pair’s split comes as Zoë was spotted without her engagement ring last week in New York City, as the 35-year-old was out and about with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley.

After initially meeting on the set of Zoë’s movie directorial debut Blink Twice, the pair were linked romantically in the summer of 2021, when they were seen on multiple dates together in New York.

Then, in October of last year, it was confirmed that Zoë had gotten engaged to the 44-year-old actor, when she was seen sporting her huge diamond engagement ring for the first time.

Earlier this year, both Channing and Zoë gushed about their romance during promotional interviews for the film Blink Twice, which Channing also starred in.

In an interview with People in August, Zoë praised her partner for collaborating with her.

“Art is our love language. I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other,” she teased.

Speaking to the same publication in July, Channing added: “This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it. If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

Just hours before their split was initially reported, Channing confirmed on Instagram that he has signed up for another movie project with Zoë.

The comedy film, titled Alpha Gang, will be led by Cate Blanchett and will focus on a group of alien invaders who are sent to conquer Earth.

Channing and Zoë have yet to officially comment on their reported split.