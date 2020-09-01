Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book and it sounds adorable

Hollywood actor, Channing Tatum, took us all by surprise with his latest Instagram post, announcing that he’s written a children’s book during lockdown.

The Magic Mike star posted a photo of him and his seven year old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The father and daughter are snuggled up together, reading Channing’s first children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella.

Channing, knowing his audience well, was wearing no more than fairy wings, a princess eye mask and a colourful apron — revealing his many muscles underneath.

The actor also joked that he had spent lockdown accidentally locked in his daughter’s room, and this debut picture book was the result.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading,” he wrote.

The One and Only Sparkella is a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter.

Ella is excited for her first day at a new school. Glimmering pencil case? Check! Shimmering backpack? Check! Glittery ribbons in her hair? Check! But her first day doesn't go quite as planned: Her new classmates don't like her disco-ball shoes, her PB&J-with-sprinkles sandwich, or her rainbow-y unicorn painting.

Ella decides to try to be less sparkly at school the next day so the other kids won't make fun of her. But with a little help from her dad, she soon learns the importance of just being herself, no matter what other people say.

The One and Only Sparkella is illustrated by Kim Barnes and published by Macmillan.