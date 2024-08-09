Channing Tatum details working with partner Zoë Kravitz in new film

Channing Tatum has been opening up about what it’s like to work with his partner Zoë Kravitz.

Channing and Zoë, who allegedly got engaged in 2023, are both working on a movie titled Blink Twice. Tatum is starring in the thriller as Slater King, while Kravitz is directing the movie.

The flick premiered in Los Angeles last night and while on the red carpet, Channing spoke about the ‘gratifying’ aspect of working on the movie with Zoë.

When explaining what the “best part” about working on a movie with his other-half was to People, the Magic Mike actor revealed, “To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody I think”.

“It's one of those … you truly are creating something from nothing and it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, everything that we are is going into this thing and you want to make it with people that you love”.

Zoë then confessed how working with her partner made their relationship stronger as she said, “I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there's so much trust there”.

“Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful”.

Ahead of the film’s screening, Kravitz made a speech about Tatum where she revealed, “You supported me in every way. From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f***ed it all up”.

“Thank you for letting me be a complete OCD, psycho, control freak. Thank you for your patience”.

Credit: Blink Twice Movie Instagram

The Big Little Lies star then added, “Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female direct you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie but when you get to do it with the love of your life, its even cooler”.

Channing and Zoë have been romantically linked since 2021. In October of last year, the couple’s engagement was confirmed by sources to People.

Blink Twice is set to hit cinemas on August 23, 2024.