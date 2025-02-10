Channel 4 renews hit Nicola Coughlan comedy for second series

Nicola Coughlan will be returning to our screens very soon!

Last year, along with her starring role in season three of Netflix’s Bridgerton, Nicola also took to our screens in Channel 4’s Big Mood.

Written and created by Camilla Whitehill, the dark comedy saw Nicola pairing up with It’s A Sin’s Lydia West to portray two best friends struggling with the challenge of adulthood, especially as their mental health begins to worsen.

Big Mood was a huge hit with audiences after its debut in March, and it became the channel’s highest new comedy launch since Derry Girls.

Now, almost one year on from its premiere, Channel 4 has announced that Big Mood will return for series two!

Earlier today, the production team confirmed that filming for Big Mood’s second season will begin this year, and they also gave an insight into what we can expect.

Credit: Channel 4

The official logline for series two reads: “It’s been a year since Maggie and Eddie last saw each other, without any contact between the best friends. When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn’t alone – Maggie has competition, in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney. Can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie’s new life? Or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?”

Along with the first glimpse into series two, Nicola and Lydia also released individual statements to express their excitement.

Nicola penned: “Deeply grateful to everyone who loves our mad, funny, sad show. It’s been one of the greatest joys of my life making it, and I’m beyond delighted that we get to come back and tell the next chapter of Maggie and Eddie’s story. Rats at the ready.”

Credit: Channel 4

Lydia added: “So excited to reunite with my besties and work on series 2! I can’t wait to see the scripts and get back to the world of Eggie!”

Big Mood fans have since been taking to Instagram to share their reactions, with one commenting: “EDDIE AND MAGGIE ARE BACK!!!!!”

“AHHHHH I’m so ready,” another wrote.