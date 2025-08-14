Channel 4 releases first teaser for the new series of Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off is almost back on our screens!

This September, viewers will be reunited with the iconic white Bake Off tent, where they will get to see a fresh group of 12 bakers competing in a brand-new series.

Now, ahead of its premiere next month, Channel 4 has treated fans to a first look at the upcoming series!

Earlier today, the team behind GBBO took to YouTube to release their first teaser trailer for their 16th series, which can be viewed below.

The brief clip, which is narrated by comedian Joe Wilkinson, is space-themed and set in the period of the Big Bang.

The trailer showcases baking ingredients floating through space as the two Bake Off hosts, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, feature as animated characters.

Joe can be heard in his narration saying: “From it grew life, intelligent life, adorned in knitwear and leopard print.”

The trailer then explodes with flour, sugar and cakes, and ends with the image of judge Paul Hollywood's blue eye.

Channel 4 has yet to officially confirm a premiere date for the new series of Bake Off, simply stating that it will be “coming soon”.

Paul’s fellow judge, Prue Leith, does not feature in the animated trailer, which has since sparked speculation that she will not be taking part in the new series.

However, in their official logline for series 16, Channel 4 has gone on to clarify that Prue will be reprising her judging role on Bake Off.

They penned: “As the ovens fire up and a new batch of bakers steps into the iconic tent to face Paul and Prue, audiences can expect all the classic ingredients – warmth, humour, creativity, and just the right amount of competition.”

They added: “This autumn, let the universe of Bake Off pull you in once again. Because, as the trailer says, once there was nothing, and then there was Bake Off.”

The Great British Bake Off is expected to launch on Channel 4 this September.