Cervical cancer screenings to resume in July, HSE confirms

Cervical cancer screenings are set to resume next month. Women who are considered a priority for CervicalCheck screenings will start to receive appointments from July 6.

They stated that patients who need an early test will be given appointments first. This includes women who are due an early repeat screening test – a one-year recall, women who need a repeat test because their last sample could not be tested – a three-month recall and women who have this year become eligible for their first cervical screening test

The HSE stated, "We are contacting people who are on a yearly recall first. They have been waiting longer for their screening appointment. Being on a yearly recall does not mean you have cancer. It may be because you have another medical condition, so you need extra monitoring."

The programme was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic in March and the HSE expects the backlog to be cleared by October.

It is understood that BreastCheck and bowel screenings will not return until September.

Dr. Doireann O' Leary welcomed the update, "It feels like a win for women’s health and another step back towards normality. Great news."

You can contact CervicalCheck on Freephone 1800 45 45 55.