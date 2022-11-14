Cervical Cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has passed away

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has tragically passed away this morning, Monday, November 14.

According to RTÉ News, Vicky passed away in the early hours at Milford Hospice, Co.Limerick.

Vicky had undergone a smear test in 2011, which showed no signs of abnormalities at the time. But three years later in 2014, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

After receiving treatment, including radiation and chemotherapy, Vicky was then given the all-clear.

In 2017, Vicky was told her smear test results from 2011 had been reported as a false negative following an audit carried out by CervicalCheck.

Shortly after, she was unfortunately told her cancer had returned and it was terminal.

Vicky campaigned tirelessly and in 2018, settled a High Court action with Clinical Pathology Labs US, receiving €2.5M without admission to liability.

This then led to the Scally Independent investigation in 2018, and the creation of the support group which had over 200 members. These members had also been given incorrect smear test results from CervicalCheck.

In 2019, the mum-of-two released a memoir called Overcoming, and won the award for An Post's Book of the Year.

Very saddened at the passing of Vicky Phelan, a woman of great courage, integrity, honesty & generosity of spirit.

She will be long remembered as someone who stood up for the women of Ireland, & globally.

Our condolences go to her husband Jim, Amelia & Darragh, friends & family. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 14, 2022

Many prominent figures have been sharing their condolences online, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin. He stated, he was “Very saddened at the passing of Vicky Phelan, a woman of great courage, integrity, honesty & generosity of spirit”.

Mary Lou McDonald Tweeted,“Vicky Phelan, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Champion of Women, Campaigner who took on the State and won”.

We share our condolences to Vicky's loved ones at this difficult time.