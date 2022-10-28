Cervical Cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett sadly passed away

Cervical cancer campaigner, Lynsey Bennert, has tragically passed away aged just 34 years old.

Lynsey was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in 2017 after alleged misinterpretation of smear tests slides.

The Longford native had four smear tests from 2010 to 2016, all of which she was told were negative. Lynsey then went back to her GP due to bleeding and in January 2017 she was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer.

Credit: Instagram

The mum-of-two settled legal action she was taking against the HSE in 2021 through mediation out of court.

The campaigner’s solicitor, Gillian O’Mahoney, released a statement this afternoon to announce her death. “It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night”.

“Lynsey was a very special person. Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment”.

Many Irish famous faces that knew Lynsey shared their condolences on social media. Singer Una Healy shared a photo of them at Disney with the caption, “Lynsey, I am heartbroken beyond words. I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together”.

“Always in my heart, forever in my soul. Life is so precious and you lived and loved it to the fullest. Rest in Peace my beautiful friend. My thoughts are with your family and friends especially your babies Zöe and Hailee”.

Author Rosanna Davison shared a snap of her and Lynsey together and penned, “Absolutely devastated. Sending love and strength to Lynsey’s family, friends and especially her two daughters”.

“Heartbroken for her beautiful girls. Met Lynsey for the first time earlier this year and we stayed in touch. I was in awe of her strength and kindness and positivity. RIP gorgeous girl. Life is so precious and fragile”.

Our condolences go out to Lynsey Bennett’s family and friends. Rest in peace.