Celine Dion’s sister gives heartbreaking health update

Celine Dion’s sister has shared a heartbreaking update on the singer’s health.

In December of last year, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an incurable neurological condition that causes a rigid torso and limbs, and can also lead to muscle spasms.

As a result of her diagnosis, Celine had to cancel her upcoming tour dates. Then, in May of this year, the 55-year-old confirmed that she needed to cancel the remaining dates of her world tour.

At the time, Celine promised her fans that she was “working really hard to build back my strength”. However, her sister Claudette Dion has expressed uncertainty that her sister will be able to perform again.

In an interview with Canada’s 7 Jours, Claudette explained that her Grammy winning sister is determined to improve.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly,’” she detailed.

“It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know,” she admitted.

Claudette went on to confess that there has been very little research into the condition, as it is so rare.

“The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it’s one out of a million cases, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people,” she shared.

However, Claudette concluded by praising Celine’s fanbase for sending their well-wishes.

“Some people have lost hope because it’s an illness that isn’t well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes,” she praised.