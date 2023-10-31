Celeste Barber reveals fate of hit Netflix series Wellmania

Fans of the hit Netflix series Wellmania will be disappointed to hear that the show has been cancelled after just one season.

The star of the comedy show, Celeste Barber who plays the character Liv Healy, has revealed the sad news on social media earlier this morning.

Celeste confirmed that the streaming platform will not be renewing the series for another season, despite it being such a big hit and receiving great praise from viewers.

The comedian took to Instagram to post a video of herself sharing the unfortunate filming update with her 9.7M followers.

In the clip, Celeste says, “Hi friends, I just wanted to check in and give you a little update to let you know that Wellmania will not be renewed for another season”.

“I understand in the grand scheme of things with what is going on in the world at the moment, who f****ing cares, but a lot of you do care. A lot of you are still asking me about it so yeah, we found out yesterday that it’s not going to be renewed”.

“Netflix said it's something about numbers… Sure. I thought it smashed it but I don't understand how it works”.

Barber continued, “Thank you for the love and support around the show. It was so fun. We had such an excellent time and the way it was received was so overwhelming”.

“I’m bummed that I can no longer explore that excellent character of Liv Healy and I know a lot of you have said you saw yourselves in that character and wanted to see more of her but this industry is kind of bulls**t”.

The actress closed off by adding, “With the state of the world, I know it's not the biggest thing but I just wanted to give you an update. So go and kiss your babies and watch Friends- maybe not on Netflix though, maybe pull out an old DVD”.

Many famous faces and fans of the show headed to the post’s comments to share how disappointing they thought the news is.

Comedian Hannah Berner wrote, “It was so good and u should be so proud of what u created”.

“Ridiculous. Absolutely loved the show”, penned New Girl actress Hannah Simone.

Basic Instinct’s Sharon Stone added, “Well i think u r GANGSTER AND ALL THINGS FAB, keep going And i haven’t been renewed in decades so who really cares. Keep being AMAXING AND SEE YOU OUT THERE IN FAB LAND”.

Wellmania follows the story of food writer Liv who needed to kickstart a wellness journey after a major health scare. The eight-part series received an impressive 89% rating from critics and 82% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.