Celebs support MAFS expert Mel Schilling with cancer diagnosis

Many famous faces have been rallying around Melanie Schilling, after it was revealed that she has colon cancer.

The Married At First Sight star, who appears on both the Australian and UK versions of the hit series as a relationship expert, confirmed the sad news last night.

Taking to Instagram, Mel posted a heartbreaking snap of herself and her family – her husband Gareth and the couple’s eight-year-old daughter Madison – sharing a hug by their Christmas tree.

“‘YOU HAVE CANCER.’ Three little words that everyone dreads but no one ever expects to hear. Last Thursday my consultant told me those 3 words,” the 51-year-old began in her lengthy caption, before going on to detail her symptoms.

“About a month ago when I was filming in Australia I developed severe stomach cramps on set, I put it down to all the travel I’d been doing and the upset it caused to my system,” she recalled.

“I saw my GP in Sydney and he put it down to constipation, gave me some laxatives and sent me on my way. Fortunately I knew something still wasn’t right so I booked in for a scan when I returned to the UK. On Thursday I was told I had colon cancer and in an instant my whole life changed,” Mel admitted.

The reality star noted that she had planned to be in Northern Ireland for Christmas with family, but now she will be spending it in recovery.

“Tomorrow morning I’m checking in to hospital to have an operation to remove a 5cm tumour in my colon, a tumour that had it gone undetected for much longer would have killed me,” she confessed, adding that she feels “incredibly blessed” to be expected to make a “full recovery”.

Following her news, many stars have since sent their well-wishes to Mel in her comments section.

“Oh Mel- sending you all the love and healing for you and your family,” replied former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse.

“You've got this Mel. Praying for a full and speedy recovery,” added fellow MAFS expert Charlene Douglas.