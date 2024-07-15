Celebs sign up for RTÉ 2FM and RSA’s new road safety campaign

One of the country’s biggest broadcasters has teamed up with the Road Safety Authority to encourage a safer summer on Irish roads.

Today (July 15), RTÉ 2FM and the RSA have launched their ‘Think and Drive’ joint campaign, in a bid to lower the number of incidents and fatalities on our roads.

As it stands, 103 people have died so far this year on Irish roads, and figures from the RSA are indicating that the number of deaths are rising by 17% each year. 2023 was the worst year for road deaths in nearly a decade, with 188 losing their lives in road incidents in Ireland. The summer months were a particularly fatal period last year, with 13 deaths occurring across three weeks alone, between July 10 and August 1.

In their hopes to slow down the rate of road fatalities this summer, 15 famous faces from the worlds of Irish art and sport have teamed up with 2FM and the RSA to curate brief voice messages, urging drivers to slow down on the roads and to take care behind the wheel.

The audio messages have been created by celebrities such as The Script hitmaker Danny O'Donoghue, Dublin Senior Ladies Football star Jennifer Dunne, rugby player Andrew Porter, and singer-songwriter Lyra.

Speaking about the campaign, the head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy, explained: "We're very happy to support this campaign here at 2FM and hope it serves as a gentle reminder to our listeners to slow down, stop for a break if they're tired and stay safe while driving.”

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the RSA, Sam Waide, added: “We need to let people know that speeding, intoxicated and distracted driving are contributing to death and serious injury on our roads.”

The 2FM Think and Drive audio messages will be broadcast on the station over the coming weeks, starting from today.