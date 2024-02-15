Celebs share tributes four years on from Caroline Flack’s passing

Famous faces have been paying tribute to Caroline Flack, four years on from her tragic passing.

The former Love Island presenter sadly took her own life on February 15, 2020, at the age of 40.

On the anniversary of Caroline’s death, many of her friends from the entertainment industry have been sharing their memories of her, as well as some throwback photos.

Credit: Love Island Instagram

The producers behind Love Island chose to pay tribute to their late presenter on social media, as they posted a black-and-white snap of Caroline hosting the Love Island final in 2018.

“Caroline. Always in our hearts,” they wrote alongside the beautiful image.

Laura Whitmore, who replaced Caroline’s role as the host of Love Island in 2020, simply shared an image of herself and Caroline together at an event years previously.

Credit: Laura Whitmore Instagram

Adding no words to the photo, radio presenter Laura simply added a white heart emoji to her tribute to Caroline.

Laura’s husband Iain Stirling, who is known to Love Island viewers as the voiceover host of the ITV hit show, took to his own Instagram stories to reveal a throwback snap of himself and Caroline at a party. The event was thrown to celebrate a collaboration that Caroline had created with fashion brand River Island.

Earlier today, Strictly: It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara also chose to reflect on her own friendship with Caroline.

On her Instagram page, Janette unveiled a sweet image of herself and the late TV star enjoying a day at the beach together.

“Love you forever and always,” Janette penned, alongside the hashtag “#BeKind”.

Meanwhile, TV star Leigh Francis, otherwise known as Keith Lemon, unveiled a stunning artwork of Caroline on Instagram. The artwork celebrates the festival Flackstock, which was founded in 2022 in her memory, in an aim to celebrate music alongside mental health awareness.

“Always feels like she’s on holiday. I hope she’s having the best time. Miss you x,” Leigh wrote earlier today.