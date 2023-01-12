Celebs react to tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

The world of tennis has been reacting to the news that Naomi Osaka is pregnant!

The tennis champion is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae.

Feeling compelled to explain her recent absence from the tennis court, Naomi took to social media last night to share the news with both her fans and the wider world.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” the 25-year-old teased, alongside a snap of her growing little one from an ultrasound scan.

In a caption written both in English and her native Japanese, the expectant mother went on to divulge about her pregnancy.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Naomi penned. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to.”

Naomi continued by explaining one thing that she is really excited about, now that she is about to become a mum. "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha," she teased.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also vowed to return to tennis in time for the Australian Open in 2024. Tennis fans had been shocked earlier this week when Naomi had announced her withdrawal from this year’s tournament, which is due to start on January 16. "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me,” she gushed.

Since sharing her wonderful news, Naomi has received endless love from tennis fans and celebrities.

“Congratulations”, commented fellow tennis player Coco Gauff, alongside three hearts.

“What! Omg! Congratulations!”, wrote The Office actress Jenna Fischer.

“So Excited for you!!”, added fashion designer Kelly Wearstler.

Naomi and Cordae have been dating since 2019. The pair seem to have a sweet relationship, with Naomi teasing her boyfriend in 2020 by joking that she’s "still convinced he doesn't understand the rules of tennis lol."

Congratulations to the expectant parents!