Celebs react to Rebel Wilson’s engagement to partner Ramona

Fans have been delighted to hear that Rebel Wilson is engaged!

The Pitch Perfect star has revealed that she will soon be marrying her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Rebel decided to take to Instagram last night to share the wonderful news with her 11.3M followers.

The 42-year-old posted two adorable snaps – one of herself and Ramona kissing as they show off Ramona’s ring, and another of the couple beaming as pink flower petals fell around them.

Credit: Rebel Wilson Instagram

With these photos, Rebel also confirmed that she proposed to Ramona outside the Sleeping Beauty castle in Disneyland. How sweet!

On social media, Rebel simply captioned her photos with “We said YES!”, followed by two pink heart emojis.

Following the joyful news of their engagement, Rebel and Ramona have been receiving an influx of congratulations and well-wishes.

“Love you girls! So happy for you two!”, wrote model Paris Hilton. “Such a magical way to get engaged. Congrats!”

“Rebs!!!! Magical”, replied Rebel’s Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow. “congrats you two!!”

“Congratulations Reb!! Much love to you both”, commented Supernanny star Jo Frost.

“Rebel and Ramona forever,” added fellow Pitch Perfect actress Chrissie Fit. “Love you babes so much!”

Rebel and Ramona first revealed their relationship to the world in June of last year, with an adorable selfie of them both.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the Australian actress penned in her caption at the time, alongside the hashtag “#loveislove”.

Rebel has since confirmed that she first met her now-fiancée through a mutual friend, before they were first spotted in public together in January 2022.

The news of the couple’s engagement comes almost four months after they became parents for the first time.

In November of last year, Rebel shared that she and Ramona welcomed a baby girl, named Royce Lillian, into the world via surrogacy.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”, Rebel gushed in her caption alongside her daughter’s reveal.

Congratulations to Rebel and Ramona on their happy news!