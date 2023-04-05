Celebs react to Justin Long confirming engagement to Kate Bosworth

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are officially engaged!

After a few days of speculation, The He’s Just Not That Into You star has confirmed that he has popped the question to Blue Crush actress Kate – and she said yes!

Justin announced the exciting news on Instagram, following a new episode release on his podcast Life Is Short, on which Kate appeared as a guest.

The 44-year-old uploaded numerous photos of himself and his new fiancée together, including a couple of snaps showcasing Kate’s beautiful engagement ring.

“She said YES… to being a guest on @lifeisshortpodcast! And to other slightly more life-changing questions,” Justin teased at the beginning of his caption.

He then went on to admit that he had felt nervous to publicly disclose their engagement. “It felt like a leap to talk about something so personal so publicly but I’ve found that the scary things become much easier when you commit to the truth… and to a partner as loving and safe as Catherine Ann Bosworth,” he gushed.

Credit: Justin Long Instagram

The actor concluded by writing one final message of love to Kate. “I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep. I cherish the days we’ve had and the ones to come,” Justin penned.

After confirming their engagement news, many famous faces chose to send well-wishes to the happy couple.

“Congratulations!! So happy for you both!”, commented How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders.

Credit: Justin Long Instagram

“I love you two together. A perfect match!”, replied comedian Chelsea Handler.

“Woweee 2 of faves in matrimony!! Congrats, palz!”, added Cruel Intentions actor Ryan Phillippe.

Justin and Kate first met on the set of Barbarian in 2021. Rumours later began to circulate that the pair had entered into a relationship, and in May 2022, the pair confirmed their romance.

Congratulations to the happy couple!