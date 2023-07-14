Celebs react as THIS Love Island star reveals he’s in the Barbie movie

Love Island stars have been reacting to some surprising news about the Barbie movie!

It has been revealed that one of the hit ITV dating show’s former stars, Christopher Taylor, has a role in the upcoming Greta Gerwig film.

Chris, who was a bombshell in the 2019 season of Love Island and has previously dated Maura Higgins, confirmed the exciting news last night.

The 32-year-old attended the London premiere of the movie on Wednesday night, alongside Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Credit: Christopher Taylor Instagram / John Phillips Getty

Following his debut on the red carpet, Chris has now taken to social media to share the big reveal.

“This WILL sound made up…but I’m in the ACTUAL Barbie Film,” he exclaimed in his caption, alongside several snaps from the premiere.

“No bloody idea how, but here we are…I’m an actual Ken (I talk a lot of s**te so swipe for evidence),” he continued teasingly.

“Wish I had more to say about this, but I still think I’ve imagined it. Thank you to the person who made this happen, you know who you are, you glorious ray of human sunshine,” he penned.

Credit: Christopher Taylor Instagram

“Anyway, Barbie is in cinema’s next Friday 21st July, get it booked and try not to blink for too long around the middle of the film, quick blinks,” Chris concluded.

Many of Chris’ fellow Love Island alum have since taken to his comments section to express their shock.

“Saw you walk in before they screened it and double took! Hi Ken! X,” wrote former host Laura Whitmore.

“I saw you yesterday with the cast and was so confused,” laughed 2021 winner Liam Reardon.

Credit: Christopher Taylor Instagram

“Proud to say I trained the best Ken in the movie,” joked Michael Griffiths, who starred in the 2019 series alongside Chris.

The surprising news comes after Barbie’s main star, Margot Robbie, has confessed to being a Love Island superfan. For her 31st birthday, the 33-year-old even hosted a Love Island themed party!

“I mean, honestly, if you start, I will not stop talking about Love Island. There's so much I have to say about it,” Margot teased in an interview with People in 2021.