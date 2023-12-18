Celebs react as Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne gets engaged

The Foxx family are celebrating!

Corinne Foxx has announced that she is now engaged to her long-time partner Joe Hooten.

The 47 Metres Down star, who is also known for being the daughter of Django Unchained actor Jamie Foxx, took to Instagram yesterday to reveal the heartwarming news.

Corinne delighted her 566K followers by posting several black-and-white snaps from her engagement photoshoot with Joe.

The beautiful images showcase the happy couple embracing each other while on a boat out at sea. As well as celebrating Corinne and Joe’s love for each other, the images also share a glimpse at the 29-year-old’s square diamond engagement ring.

“from the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” Corinne gushed in the caption of her post.

Following the news of their impending nuptials, many famous faces have since been sending well-wishes to Corinne and Joe.

“Congrats!!!!” wrote High School Musical star Monique Coleman.

“Congratulations! So excited for you both!” replied America’s Next Top Model alum Ashley Graham.

“Congrats!!!!! I’m so happy for you!” added The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress Brenda Song.

It is not yet known when Corinne and Joe first met, but they both attended the University of Southern California. By July 2019, the podcast host confirmed that she was now in a relationship with the director and producer.

At the time, Corinne chose to take to Instagram to share a romantic photo of the pair of them on the beach at sunset.

"What a hoot! @joe.hooten,” she teased in the photo’s caption.

Corinne continues to share rare glimpses into her romance with Joe. In October, she decided to unveil a stunning snap of the engaged-to-be pair in formal wear, gazing at one another.

Corinne’s father Jamie, who welcomed her with his ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, showcased his approval for his daughter’s partner at the time, by responding with several fire emojis.