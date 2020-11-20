Celeb homes already decorated for the Christmas season

With the year we've had, don't we all deserve an extra dose of Christmas cheer? We think so anyway!

Who says you have to wait until December to throw the tree up? Is that even a rule? If it is, it's not a very important one according to these celebs, who've taken it upon themselves to get into the Christmas spirit a bit early, decorating their homes with festive displays that can convert any scrooge.

Mum-of-three Rochelle Humes has welcomed the Christmas season with open arms, as she shows off her fabulously decorated mantle piece, adorned with multi-coloured baubles and foliage for a jazzy festive vibe.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Rochelle posted several photos showing off her gorgeous decorations, with her two little girls, Alaia and Valentina taking centre-stage in their candy-striped matching PJs. "I know it’s early but we are WAYYYYYY too excited…" Rochelle explained in the caption.

Meanwhile, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is equally eager to get her decorations up, but has only shared a small snapshot of her classy, white and silver winter-wonderland themed garland arches.

When one of her followers asked if she had a tree her kids could decorate, Holly answered excitedly, "Love the Xmas tree!! I put mine up a week ago after I saw everyone else doing it ."

While Giovanna Fletcher, host of the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast is in the I'm A Celeb castle, her husband Tom Fletcher has been busy decorating the tree with their adorable little boys, as he shared a sweet snap of all three of them adding the finishing touches.

Now if that hasn't put you into a slightly festive mood, we don't know what will!