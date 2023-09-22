Celebs exclaim as Jack Osbourne shares first image from his wedding

The Osbourne family have been celebrating!

The youngest child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, has confirmed that he has tied the knot.

The reality star has revealed that he married his partner Aree Gearhart last week, in a secret ceremony. The couple are also parents to one-year-old daughter Maple.

Although the newlyweds decided to keep their wedding ceremony private, Jack and Aree have since teased a glimpse into their special day.

Taking to Instagram last night, both Jack and Aree shared the same beautiful snap from their wedding photos, showcasing the newly-married couple posing together in a breathtaking forest.

For the ceremony, 37-year-old Jack looked dashing in a dusty pink suit. Meanwhile, Aree truly was a blushing bride, as the 32-year-old donned a simple satin gown with intricate detailing on its straps.

“Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. All in,” Jack penned lovingly in the caption of his post.

Meanwhile, Aree took to her own Instagram account and gushed: “snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever.”

Many famous faces have since congratulated the happy couple on their wonderful news.

“Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I’m so happy that it’s official… we are sisters!!!!!!!” Jack’s sister Kelly Osbourne exclaimed in response.

“Congrats!!!” added writer Perez Hilton.

Jack’s mother Sharon Osbourne also re-shared her son’s wedding portrait, writing: “Bursting with joy for @jackosbourne and @seecreature !! Enjoy the beautiful ride ahead and welcome to the family.”

It is believed that Jack and Aree first met on the private dating app Raya. In 2019, the pair confirmed their romance, and in December 2021, they went on to announce their engagement.

In July of last year, the couple became parents together for the first time with the birth of daughter Maple.

Jack was previously married to Lisa Stelly for seven years, and continues to co-parent their three daughters together – Pearl (11), Andy (8) and Minnie (5).