Celebrity withdraws from Dancing on Ice due to positive Covid test

It has just been revealed that Rufus Hound has had to withdraw himself from Dancing on Ice, following coronavirus concerns, with his replacement already on the way.

Taking to social media on Tuesday evening, Rufus explained, “I will no longer be participating in @dancingonice.”

“COVID is – as I'm sure we're all well aware – a b***ard and sadly the world isn't short of those,” he added.

In a short YouTube video, the comedian went on to explain, “Unfortunately, having come into contact with someone with COVID and then isolating, it transpired [that] I myself had COVID. So I have dealt with that and quarantined and the like.”

“Unfortunately the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry. Very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible.”

“So it seemed like when I was just quarantining there might be a window of possibility for me to get back to the show, a window which I now know doesn't exist,” he conceded.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for ITV has says, “We can confirm that following a positive test result, Rufus Hound is unable to return to Dancing On Ice this weekend.”

“Although Rufus and his partner Robin’s time on the ice has been all too brief, they can be truly proud of their achievements. We thank them for all their hard work and commitment to the show,” they added.

It has since been revealed that Rufus has been replaced by 29-year-old Canadian comedian Matt Richardson, who will be taking to the ice this weekend with professional skater Vicky Ogden.