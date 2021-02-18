Celebrity fav Glam Doll launches stunning new rose gold mirror

Glam Doll, Ireland’s leading Hollywood mirror and lighting provider, introduce the latest mirror to the Glam Pro XL series, the stunning Rose Gold South Beach Hollywood Mirror. Evoking a sense of glamour, The South Beach Hollywood Mirror is a truly WOW piece, creating a professional studio effect in your own home.

As the ultimate compliment to your Glam Station, it features a rose gold coloured frame and base with a slight metallic soft sheen finish. Its 14 cool touch LED lightbulbs provide optimum cool tone lighting for applying flawless makeup. It has a sturdy free-standing base as well as option to mount to the wall (kit included).

Two useful power plugs are incorporated on side of the frame so you can easily use your hairdryer or straightener as well as two USB ports so your phone can charge while you get your glam on, ready for that long-awaited reunion with friends and summer celebrations.

As we leave the lounge wear behind, now is the time to invest in a little Hollywood at home. Simply plug in and glow!

Glam Doll South Beach Hollywood Mirror is available to pre-order now on www.glamdoll.ie