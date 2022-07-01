Celebrate next week’s mini-heatwave with KISS!

We are set to experience an extreme weather swing as Irish temperatures are set to soar above 20C in five-day mini-heatwave! Met Eireann forecasters predict high pressure will dominate from next Tuesday and much of the week will be dry as temperatures recover to July levels.

So whether you're a picnic in the park, attending a BBQ or hitting the beach kinda girl, any successful day in the sun requires purposeful items that make life easier – especially if you won’t be headed home right after.

KISS has a couple of key essentials that will take your look from day to night with ease:

KISS My Lash But Better (RRP €7.95/ £7.50)

A Lash for everyday & all occasions! Try these lashes and you’ll get why we named them “MLBB” (My Lash But better). This new day-to-day false eyelash has everyday wearable volume that looks as natural as your own lashes, but better. Plus, with innovative Superfine Band Technology, you literally won't see or feel the band. Understated meets luxe, perfect for every occasion! Available in 4 styles: Blessed, No Filters, So Real, All Mine.

KISS Lash Couture Glue in Black (RRP: €7.45/ £5.30)

The KISS Lash Couture Glue is infused with Biotin to help promote growth and development of eyelashes. It also contains Blueberry extracts packed with antioxidants is a form of natural skin moisturizer that reverses skin aging around the eyes. The glue is latex free and hypoallergenic.

KISS Faux Mink 3D Matte Black Collection (RRP €10.75/ £9.00)

Our most dramatic and luxurious premium faux mink false eyelashes have a matte effect that looks and feels like real mink. Sumptuously soft, ultrafine, and tapered like mink, the diffused matte finish blends beautifully with your natural lashes and are a cruelty-free way to get a truly authentic lash look.

Available in four styles Matte Silk, Matte Satin, Matte Velvet, Matte Sheer.

KISS Impress Nails (RRP €10.75/ £9.75)

Press on nails, that feel and look like your own! imPRESS is the self-care that makes looking good and feeling good achievable in mere minutes. Like that, you’re in spa mode, with DIY that’s so easy, never stressful, and simpler than applying polish! And results literally take minutes–just press on & go! Available in 7 styles:

KISS products are available at McCabes and pharmacies nationwide.