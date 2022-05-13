Celeb pals delighted for Kelly Osbourne after pregnancy announcement

Singer Kelly Osbourne has shared the exciting news that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with her 2.4M followers. The star posted two snaps to her page, one is a selfie of her holding up her pregnancy scan to the camera and the second is her sitting by a pool, looking lovingly at the baby scan.

The former The Osbournes star captioned the post, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma”.

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”.

Famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Kelly on her exciting news. Stacey Solomon wrote, “Congratulations Kelly! Sending you all the love and cuddles”.

Television personality Audrina Patridge penned, “Congrats Kelly!!!!!! So excited for you, your going to be such an amazing momma”.

“YAYAYAYAYAYA!!!!!! The news is out! You’re gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!!! Can’t wait to meet your baby!!!”, were the words of American television host Ross Matthews.

Modern family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson added, “Congrats love x”.

Singer Jessie J said, “Congrats mumma”, with Jersey Shore star Snookie similarly writing, “Omg congrats mawma!”.

Kelly and Sid, known for being a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot, first met in 1999 and have been friends ever since.

Osbourne shared a snap of the pair kissing on Valentine’s Day this year and revealed, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson”.

Huge congratulations to the happy couple!